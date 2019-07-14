Getty Image

ASAP Rocky is being held in a Swedish prison following his arrest in Stockholm. Rocky was arrested on charges of assault after a video surfaced of the rapper and his crew beating up a man on the street after a verbal confrontation. Rocky’s manager reportedly had his hotel room raided by Swedish police with a search warrant, according to reports by Fox News.

Rocky’s longtime manager, John Ehmann, was awoken by four police officers with a search warrant on Friday before they promptly inspected his hotel room. Officers reportedly seized his cellphone during the room raid. They asked Ehmann to give over his phone password in order to examine everything on it.

Ehmann has been staying in Sweden since Rocky’s arrest, but was allegedly nowhere near the altercation. Ehmann was “was completely taken aback” when police showed up at his door. Some suspect he was bombarded by police because of an online petition he shared for the rapper’s freedom last week. The petition’s caption explained Rocky’s side of the story.

“We are currently in Stockholm where Rocky is being detained for operating in self-defense following an altercation that occurred on 6/30, when Rocky, his bodyguard and two performers were harassed and physically assaulted by a group of men in the area,” it reads. The petition also mentions the conditions Rocky is facing in jail, which Ehmann called “horrific.”

“The conditions of the facility are horrific and include 24/7 solitary confinement, restriction of amenities for the most basic of human functions, lack of access to life sustaining food as well as unsanitary conditions.”

Ehmann went on to explain the US embassy’s initial request to visit Rocky following his arrest was denied but was later granted visitation in the presence of Swedish police. Ehmann stated he believes Rocky’s treatment in prison is so that the prosecutor is “trying to make a name for himself based on Rocky’s global fame.”

In the few days that followed the incident, Rocky released his own side of the altercation. According to Rocky, the man they assaulted was consistently harassing them and others on the street. Rocky and his manager maintain the incident was in self-defense. Rocky will remain in prison at least until July 19th when prosecution decides to either drop the case or request for extended jail time.