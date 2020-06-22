Swizz Beats Apologizes To Drake After Calling Him Out Over The Weekend

A recently-leaked track drew the ire of producer Swizz Beats over the weekend, who now says he was ‘in the wrong space’ after making disparaging comments about Drake on Busta Rhymes’ Zone Radio podcast. The record in question circulated briefly online via an anonymous SoundCloud profile and featured Busta and Drake rhyming over a beat by late Detroit producer J Dilla.

On Saturday, Swizz expressed his discontent with Drake, who apparently didn’t want to put out the song “Stay Down,” which he and Busta had worked on years prior. Busta tried to defuse the situation, saying that the collaboration was more about Drake wanting to rap over Dilla beats — Drake is a big fan, shouting him out on Thank Me Later and freestyling over beats from Dilla on past mixtapes. Busta previously told Rolling Stone when the track was in the works, but it never landed on a Drake album and Drake apparently never gave approval to Busta to release the track.

Swizz Beatz talks about a Drake & Busta Rhymes song that got leaked but busta wasn’t able to release it 👀 pic.twitter.com/hbFKofWeHs — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) June 21, 2020

Swizz Beatz calls Drake p*ssy after discussing a leaked collab between Drake and Busta Rhymes. pic.twitter.com/56vCFtzi6K — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) June 21, 2020

During the interview Swizz’s irritation was evident, despite his insistence that he had nothing personal against Drake. “It’s cool,” he said. “That’s a little kid. That’s a guy. That’s a little guy… It’s no personal things. If it was personal we’d shoot your plane out the sky.” Elsewhere in the interview, he said, “At the end of the day, n****s is pussy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go.”

Swizz Beatz issues an apology to Drake 👀 pic.twitter.com/uBlZVpGNs5 — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) June 22, 2020

However, on Sunday, Swizz apologized via his Instagram Story, explaining that he had been drinking and was in “the wrong space” during the interview. While Drake himself kept quiet, his OVO affiliate and longtime friend Chubbs shared his view of the situation on Instagram as well, writing, “We don’t need no apology. It’s clear you don’t like us so act that same way when you see us.”

Well I guess we know how Drake feels pic.twitter.com/Ye377IlK8A — ✦ (@_21FDJ) June 22, 2020

Check out video of Swizz issuing his apology above.