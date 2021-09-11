Drake’s Certified Lover Boy garnered plenty of attention for a number of disses the Toronto rapper sent towards Kanye West. But there was someone else who Drake took issue with on the album. On “You Only Live Twice,” his track with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, the rapper took a shot at Swizz Beatz. “Unthinkable when I think of the way these n****s been acting,” he raps. “I never did you nothing and you play like we family, huh? Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love / Not sure where you was trynna send it, it can’t be up / That day you sounded like a b*tch, you fancy, huh?”

During an interview on The Angie Martinez Show, Swizz Beatz addressed the disses, but didn’t return fire (yet). “I’m chilling,” he said during the sit-down. “A lot of people want to see me react and do all these things, but I’m in such a great zone. I said how I felt, he said how he felt. Hey, man I guess we even. As far as now, I’m good … and I actually like the song.”

Swizz added, “And he didn’t go too crazy in the record also, you know? He could have said many things, that man is a clever artist. He could’ve really, really, really gave me about 40 bars. He said what he said. He got it off his chest. Blessing to everybody.”

Drake’s Swizz diss came after the latter took issue with Drake after his collaboration with Busta Rhymes leaked online. “That kid is a good kid as well,” Swizz said at the time. “He’s not a bad kid, he’s a good kid. He started from different things, we made hit record together, it’s all love. I just wanna play music. Because my filter is burnt. Because at the end of the day, n****s is p*ssy for real. What’s up? Pop off. Let’s go.”

You can listen to Swizz’s response to the diss in the video above.