Over the past few months, the live music industry has been crawling its way back to normal. Now, SZA is joining that push, as she just announced she has a string of shows coming up on November.

For one reason or another, she insists it’s not a proper “tour,” writing on Twitter, “Uhhh Iss not a tour but I WILL be singing songs in multiple cities at night time lmao ..COME.” While the list of dates isn’t massive — she’s playing Houston, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, and the Day N Vegas Festival — they seem to be presented as a tour, under the “Good Days Fall 2021” banner.

Beyond getting these shows planned, SZA has kept busy in recent times. Last month, she dropped a video for her Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack contribution “The Anonymous Ones” and sang in Spanish on Kali Uchis’ “Fue Mejor” remix. Last week, she also linked up with James Blake for “Coming Back.”

Find the full list of SZA’s upcoming shows below and get tickets here.

Uhhh Iss not a tour but I WILL be singing songs in multiple cities at night time lmao ..COME https://t.co/TE4nVnnAZO pic.twitter.com/0f4LGKotIB — SZA (@sza) October 14, 2021

11/03/2021 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/06/2021 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

11/07/2021 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

11/09/2021 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

11/11/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

11/14/2021 — Las Vegas, NV @ Day N Vegas Festival