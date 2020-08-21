Last night, SZA took to Twitter to voice her frustrations with her label, Top Dawg Entertainment. In the now-deleted tweets, SZA directed fans to ask TDE president Punch to release her music as fans have been waiting for a new release since her 2017 album, Ctrl.

When a fan shared a screenshot with her proving requests have been made to Punch, but to no avail, SZA responded with additional frustration saying, “This is all he says to me as well. Welcome to my f*cking life .” Despite describing her relationship with Punch as “hostile,” SZA has returned to Twitter with an update now that the dust has settled.

Don’t nobody need to free me Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!! me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing 🙏🏾❤️ I love y’all 🥺 — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Lmao when u don’t get somewhere By urself u can’t always make ALL the decisions by urself. And das ok 🥺Sometimes u gotta be patient .. sometimes no is a blessing.. 🤷🏾‍♀️ i trust the ppl around me https://t.co/aMa6lRY22Z — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

And by being patient I mean ME !! I gotta learn it😬 *paaatience paaaatience paaatience is a virtue* — SZA (@sza) August 20, 2020

Responding to tweets calling for her freedom from the label, SZA denies being held “hostage” by TDE. “Don’t nobody need to free me Lmao I’m not held hostage n neither is my music!!,” she said in one tweet. “Me n punch be disagreeing ..hes never steered me wrong and I trust Gods timing.”

In a pair of tweets following the first post, SZA would explain the turnaround from her tweets the night before. “Lmao when u don’t get somewhere By urself u can’t always make ALL the decisions by urself. And das ok,” she said in the tweet. “Sometimes u gotta be patient .. sometimes no is a blessing… i trust the ppl around me… And by being patient I mean ME !! I gotta learn it. *paaatience paaaatience paaatience is a virtue*”

Contrary to the thinking at the start of 2020, it’s been a quiet year for TDE as many of the artists who had confirmed or were rumored for 2020 releases, like Reason, Schoolboy Q, and Kendrick Lamar, have yet to reveal much info about their albums. This may be a result of the pandemic that has affected all corners of the music industry, of course, but it remains to be seen if TDE will come through with some 2020 releases or continue to leave fans waiting.