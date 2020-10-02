Drake is currently putting the finishing touches on his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, which should hopefully release by the end of the year. Showing just how much of a “lover boy” he’s been in his life, Drake revealed a past relationship with one of R&B’s favorite singers on his latest guest verse.

Joining 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on “Mr. Right Now” from the newly-released album, Savage Mode II, Drake revealed that he and SZA dated back in the day. “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait,” Drake raps before making the big announcement. “‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08 / If you cool with it, baby, she can still play.”

The year of their relationship comes just a bit before Drake hit it big and long before SZA did, so it’s no surprise neither of their adoring fans caught wind of their love. The new collaboration comes after Drake lent a verse to Bryson Tiller’s “Outta Time” from his new album Anniversary. “Mr. Right Now” also marks the fourth time Drake and 21 Savage have collaborated with the previous two being “Sneakin,” “Sacrifices,” and “Issa,” a track that failed to get officially released after it was leaked to fans.

You can hear Drake make the big reveal in the video above.

Savage Mode II is out now via Epic. Get it here.