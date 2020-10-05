21 Savage and Metro Boomin only got a handful of guests on Savage Mode II, but the ones they got made a splash. Drake, for example, used his verse on “Mr. Right Now” to reveal he previously was in a relationship with one of today’s best R&B singers: “Yeah, said she wanna f*ck to some SZA, wait / ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

Now, SZA herself has spoken out about the lyric, confirming that Drake was mostly correct.

Taking to Twitter last night, SZA confirmed the relationship but noted that Drake’s timeline was a bit off. She wrote, “So It was actually 2009 lol.. in this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. lol I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait . Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.” She later added, “I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago .” At this time (October 5) in 2009, SZA was 18 years old, whereas she would have been 17 at this time on 2008. At this time in 2009, Drake was 22.

