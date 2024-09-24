Frankly, SZA sighting are a rarity. Outside of the “Saturn” singer’s sporadic posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), she does a stellar job at living life offline.

So, SZA’s upcoming appearance on Hot Ones will surely be something fans will caress. But before the episode premieres on First We Feast’s YouTube channell (currently scheduled for Thursday, September 26), SZA has already got users online buzzing. In the promotional poster (viewable here), SZA is seen sporting full-on alien-like face prosthetics. The look appears to be a hint back to the look she previously teased online which could be a hint about her highly anticipated album, Lana.

“Fun times at the pain farm ❤️,” wrote SZA in the Instagram comments.

However, fans are exactly fond of the get-up. Users online took to their pages to voiced their .

“Solana don’t piss me off,” wrote one user.

“Oh she’s about to piss me off,” echoed another.

“Girl that’s SZANT,” chimed another.

“That’s a bug where’s SZA,” jokingly asked one user.

Others speculated that this could indeed be a clue about SZA’s highly anticipated follow-up to her record-breaking sophomore project, SOS.

“The ‘LANA’ tease,” wrote one user.

“AND THE ROLLOUT BEGINS,” added another.

After experiencing premature leaks, SZA threatened to scrap the project. But ultimately, she announced that she would release the leaks as the SOS Deluxe and her new tracks on Lana.