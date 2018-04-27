Top Dawg Entertainment

The joke here is obvious, but I’ll say it anyway: In SZA’s new video for “Doves In The Wind,” Kendrick Lamar has gone full Kung Fu Kenny.

The nickname was established during the DAMN. era, and now Kendrick is really living it out. SZA just shared a video for the Lamar-featuring song from Ctrl (exclusively on Spotify), and the clip is a play on classic kung fu movie tropes: SZA improves her martial arts skills under the tutelage of Kendrick’s expert training, which includes Avatar-like airbending and levitating in a cross-legged position while sipping tea in front of a gong. There’s also poorly overdubbed dialogue, cheesy sound effects, and a big climactic fight at the end.

This is definitely a fun video, and it’s not the only lighthearted clip the Top Dawg Entertainment crew has shared in recent days. Not long ago, TDE shared a hilarious video announcing their upcoming Championship Tour featuring Kendrick, SZA, Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, and the rest. In that video, they also do some training, but it’s less about kung fu and more about golf, tennis, and other modern activities at which the TDE members have varying skill levels.

Watch the video for “Doves In The Wind” on Spotify, here.