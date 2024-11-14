One of the most anticipated albums of 2024, or 2025, or whenever it comes out is SZA’s Lana (not to be confused with Lana Del Rey’s new album). It was originally intended as an extended version of 2022’s massive SOS, but after a few songs leaked to the public, the album has since become its own thing.

SZA gave an update on Lana in a recent interview with British Vogue. “I think I am making music from a more beautiful place. From a more possible place versus a more angsty place,” she said. “I’m not identifying with my brokenness. It’s not my identity. It’s shit that happened to me. Yeah, I experienced cruelty. I have to put it down at some point. Piece by piece, my music is shifting because of that, the lighter I get.”

SZA also discussed headlining Glastonbury earlier this year. “I just felt like nothing I could do would be enough for Glastonbury, no matter what I did. It scared me. I was like, well, I wish I wasn’t doing it, but I couldn’t walk away from it…” she said. “I want to be the second Black woman in history, but then it’s such a f*cking tall order. It’s like, no matter what you do here, you will be subject to criticism. Because of who you are. But that’s life. That’s life, you know?”