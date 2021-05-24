Ever since SZA teased her upcoming collaboration with Doja Cat in their interview for V Magazine — where the TDE star also praised Doja’s entire ethos — fans were eagerly awaiting the joint track. When “Kiss Me More” arrived, it was a little different than what we were expecting, an upbeat, jittery track with the girls taking turns on the verses, but it’s been slowly gaining momentum since April, and tonight the pair teamed up for their first live performance of the song at the Billboard Music Awards. The song has been holding steady at No. 5 on the Billboard chart, and tonight’s performance helped prove why — the pair managed to turn the song into a retro-futurist spectacle that was equal parts ’70s throwback and intergalactic vibes.

doja cat and sza kiss me more performance. pic.twitter.com/nV9R0JYB9f — carly •◡• (@carlasalesca) May 24, 2021

Doja kicked things off with fringe-y, orb-filled outfit surrounded by dancers, only to have SZA appear just in time for her own verse, rocking bright yellow hair and eventually joining Doja at the front of the stage to end the song with a final dramatic dip. The song is likely going to be on Doja’s long-rumored new album, Planet Her, but who knows… SZA also has a record on the way soon. Check out their performance above.