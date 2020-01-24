Hot girl summer is turning into a year-end season, and Megan Thee Stallion is striking while the iron is hot. After the rise of her viral video “Big Ole Freak” in 2019, Megan has gone on to appear on the annual XXL Freshman list, signed to 300 Entertainment, and released a mixtape last May, Fever. Now, she’s gearing up to launch her first official album, and it looks like she has several big names on board. Officially confirming that Suga will be coming in 2020, Megan also announced that she has a collaboration with SZA on the album, on a song that was produced by Juicy J.

Earlier this week, Megan shared the first single off Suga, “B.I.T.C.H.,” which she first teased in a freestyle a few weeks ago. But solo music for herself isn’t the only thing Megan has been working on, she also collaborated with Normani on a killer single off the Birds Of Prey soundtrack, “Diamonds” and showed up on the Queen & Slim soundtrack with “Ride Or Die.”

Though she doesn’t share a date when it comes to her collaboration with SZA, hopefully if she’s talking about it, that means it’s on the way. That, and Suga, can’t come quickly enough. 2020 is already stressful, and we need anthems.