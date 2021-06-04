This month marks four years since SZA released her classic debut album, Ctrl. Fourth anniversaries typically don’t warrant much celebration in the music world, but it appears the singer could have something up her sleeve for it. Her hope apparently is that it’ll involve a performance of “Love Galore” with Travis Scott as she hopped on Twitter to request his phone number to make it happen.

“Can somebody ask Travis to perform love galore w me one last time for old times sake,” she wrote. “Ion got his number lol.”

“Love Galore” is of course one of the standout efforts from Ctrl and the second-highest charting song from the album, behind the fan-favorite, “The Weekend.” SZA and Scott have performed the song together on a few occasions, including at a New York City tour spot and a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, both of which occurred in 2017.

With SZA’s next album set to hopefully arrive in the coming months, it would be nice to see her perform “Love Galore” and potentially more from Ctrl before moving on to the next chapter of her career.

SZA’s tweet comes after she revealed she “burst into tears” while rehearsing “20 Something,” the outro from Ctrl, which adds fuel to the speculation for a special performance for her debut album.