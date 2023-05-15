All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Janelle Monáe clearly own the moment and J. Cole come through with a guest verse. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Janelle Monáe — “Lipstick Lover” Monáe has been the talk of the internet over the past few days, and while that’s mostly been for racy reasons, ICYMI, she dropped new music, too. The song is “Lipstick Lover” and the smooth island vibes of the tune are perfect for ushering in summer. Lil Durk — “All My Life” Feat. J. Cole J. Cole turned up last week to deliver an uplifting message alongside Lil Durk on “All My Life.” The track features the pair reflecting on their pasts with an optimistic look at how far they’ve come and how well they’re doing these days.

Jonas Brothers — “Miracle” The ongoing Jonas Brothers comeback has been a huge success. 2019’s Happiness Begins, their first new project in a decade, was their first No. 1 album. Now they’ve followed that up with The Album, an LP that borrows from a number of nostalgic styles, like on the funky album opener “Miracle.” Arlo Parks — “Pegasus” Feat. Phoebe Bridgers You know it’s a good week when you get new Phoebe Bridgers. She popped up on the latest from Arlo Parks, “Pegasus.” Uproxx’s Alex Gonzalez notes of the track, “On the song, Parks and Bridgers sing of a special kind of happy, queer love. The two get lost in each other’s sweet harmonies while taking each other on a whirlwind of emotions.”

Daft Punk — “Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)” Feat. Julian Casablancas The Daft Punk vault has been opened: The now-defunct electronic duo dropped a deluxe anniversary edition of Random Access Memories last week, and it came with a bunch of extras. The most appealing of which is “Infinity Repeating,” another Julian Casablancas collaboration that’s welcomed new material from the group. Queens Of The Stone Age — “Emotion Sickness” It’s been nearly six years since Villians, the 2017 album that’s currently the latest from Queens Of The Stone Age. Josh Homme and company finally came storming back last week, though, when they announced a new album and shared the characteristically guitar-driven “Emotion Sickness.”

BTS — “The Planet” Currently, BTS stands for “Boys in The Service,” since the group members are currently doing their mandatory military service in South Korea. They’re not leaving fans empty-handed, though: They just dropped “The Planet,” an upbeat, celebratory new single that’ll certainly help in holding Army over until BTS is back to music full-time. Shakira — “Acróstico” Shakira has had herself a year, starting notably with “Music Sessions Vol. 53” in January. Heartbreak is still on her mind, as she sings (translated from Spanish) on last week’s “Acrostico,” “You taught me that love is not a scam / and that when it’s real it doesn’t end / I tried that you don’t see me crying / don’t see my fragility, but things are not always as we dream.”