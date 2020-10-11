Prior to last week, Scarface’s 2020 was unfortunately similar to that nearly eight million Americans as the famed Houston native confirmed he was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this year. Luckily, Scarface was able to get through his battle with the virus, one he was quite open up about.

Unfortunately, though, the health issues have not concluded for him as he took to Twitter earlier this week and made a plea to his fans.

“I need a kidney y’all any volunteers?” Scarface asked his followers. “B+ blood type.” The tweet saw a number of comforting responses filled with well-wishes and optimistic remarks, but T.I. and Fat Joe are taking things a step further in order to get Scarface the help he needs.

Upon seeing Scarface’s request, T.I. reposted his tweet to his Instagram page with the hopes of finding a donor for the Houston rapper. “Love & Prayers To Da Homie @brothermob,” he said in post’s caption. “We got a bag for a volunteer… who B+? Serious inquiries only hit my dms to verify ya B+ blood type.”

Fat Joe followed suit and delivered a similar message with a post of his own to Instagram. “This real sh*t right here prayers for the legend @brothermob we gotta bag for any volunteers,” he said in the caption, tagging T.I. as well to show that the two rappers simple wants to get Scarface the help he needs as quickly as possible.