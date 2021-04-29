With the proliferation of social media, it’s now easier than ever for fans to to interact with their favorite celebrities online — unless it’s T-Pain, apparently. The musician admitted that he just found out there’s a “requests” folder for Instagram messages, and he’s been accidentally ignoring celebrities’ DMs for over two years.

T-Pain shared a video of him owning up to the mistake on TikTok. “I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!,” he wrote in the caption. “How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb.”

The video shows a clip of T-Pain’s face as he scrolls through the hundreds of unread messages in his request folder from blue check accounts. There are messages from musicians like Diplo, Fergie, and YBN Nahmir. He also missed DMs from other celebrities like Viola Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as major brands like ESPN.

In the clip’s voice-over, T-Pain explains the situation. “I was today years old when i found out about the request folder on Instagram that’s full of celebs trying to reach me,” it reads. “Dude is that Fergie?! smh. I’ve been accidentally straight up ignoring all these people for like 2 years. I thought DM’s are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you dont have to go digging for all these. I apologize to everyone on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn’t fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven’t checked and replied to. Yup……. I’m stupid.”

I swear!! I’m just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I’m dumb🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RFhjjs5sja — T-Pain (@TPAIN) April 29, 2021

Watch T-Pain’s TikTok above.