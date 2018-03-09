The Tallest Man On Earth Surprises Everyone With A New Way To Release Albums

From somewhere up on high, The Tallest Man On Earth has seen a vision of the future of music. Or at least, his future of music. Starting today with his new song, “An Ocean,” the artist otherwise known as Kristian Matsson will be releasing a series of five original songs in a collection and videos called When The Bird Sees Solid Ground. Each video will be written, filmed, directed, and edited by Kristian himself. In the monologue to his first video, Kristian approximates something of a new age guru sleepily reciting his artist statement on the project:

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been having these dreams where I figure out how to fly. Or, at least in most of them: to lift off and levitate a little. And it’s very simple but also very complicated. A strange revelation that it’s not about flapping your wings so much about being so much in the present moment you can just do anything, because self doubt feeds on the past and the future, so you can just do it, but if you doubt yourself you’re just struck back down.”

In an effort to eschew the traditional album, EP, or even a single release, Matsson is releasing one or two songs during the winter, spring, and summer of 2018. Each song will have an accompanying video. Along with the new song, The Tallest Man On Earth has announced the When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground worldwide tour. Tickets go on sale 03/16/18. The tour dates are listed below.

04/20 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
04/21 Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival @ Macky Auditorium
09/21 Dortmund, DE @ Konzerthaus’
09/22 Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus
09/24 London, UK @ Union Chapel
09/25 London, UK @ Union Chapel
09/27 Antwerp, BE @ DeRoma
09/29 Ultrecht, NL @ Nacht van de Poezie Festival
09/30 Rotterdam, NL @ Stadsschouwburg
10/01 Amsterdam, NL @ Duif
10/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Duif
10/03 Gronigen, NL @ De Stadsschouwburg
10/04 Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen
10/06 Stockholm, SE @ Berwardhallen
10/07 Goteborg, SW @ Draken
10/08 Oslo, NO @ Folk Teatret
11/09 Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
11/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/11 Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center
11/12 Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
11/13 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/15 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater
11/16 Holland, MI @ Hope College
11/17 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/23 Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre For The Performing Arts
11/24 Seattle, WA @ Neptune
11/25 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/27 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/28 San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre
11/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Cathedral Sanctuary

