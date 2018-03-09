Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

From somewhere up on high, The Tallest Man On Earth has seen a vision of the future of music. Or at least, his future of music. Starting today with his new song, “An Ocean,” the artist otherwise known as Kristian Matsson will be releasing a series of five original songs in a collection and videos called When The Bird Sees Solid Ground. Each video will be written, filmed, directed, and edited by Kristian himself. In the monologue to his first video, Kristian approximates something of a new age guru sleepily reciting his artist statement on the project:

“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been having these dreams where I figure out how to fly. Or, at least in most of them: to lift off and levitate a little. And it’s very simple but also very complicated. A strange revelation that it’s not about flapping your wings so much about being so much in the present moment you can just do anything, because self doubt feeds on the past and the future, so you can just do it, but if you doubt yourself you’re just struck back down.”

In an effort to eschew the traditional album, EP, or even a single release, Matsson is releasing one or two songs during the winter, spring, and summer of 2018. Each song will have an accompanying video. Along with the new song, The Tallest Man On Earth has announced the When The Bird Sees The Solid Ground worldwide tour. Tickets go on sale 03/16/18. The tour dates are listed below.

04/20 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

04/21 — Boulder, CO @ Bluebird Music Festival @ Macky Auditorium

09/21 — Dortmund, DE @ Konzerthaus’

09/22 — Berlin, DE @ Funkhaus

09/24 — London, UK @ Union Chapel

09/25 — London, UK @ Union Chapel

09/27 — Antwerp, BE @ DeRoma

09/29 — Ultrecht, NL @ Nacht van de Poezie Festival

09/30 — Rotterdam, NL @ Stadsschouwburg

10/01 — Amsterdam, NL @ Duif

10/02 — Amsterdam, NL @ Duif

10/03 — Gronigen, NL @ De Stadsschouwburg

10/04 — Copenhagen, DK @ Bremen

10/06 — Stockholm, SE @ Berwardhallen

10/07 — Goteborg, SW @ Draken

10/08 — Oslo, NO @ Folk Teatret

11/09 — Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

11/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/11 — Boston, MA @ Berklee Performance Center

11/12 — Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

11/13 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/15 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theater

11/16 — Holland, MI @ Hope College

11/17 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/18 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/23 — Vancouver, BC @ Chan Centre For The Performing Arts

11/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

11/25 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/28 — San Francisco, CA @ Herbst Theatre

11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Cathedral Sanctuary