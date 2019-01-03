Tame Impala Promise More Music, More Shows, And ‘New Sounds’ In 2019

Getty Image

In an Instagram post following the Coachella lineup announcement, Tame Impala singer and multi-instrumentalist Kevin Parker promised “New year. New shows. New sounds.” We’ve already got two of those down, but Tame Impala fans can expect to hear some new music this year.

Tame Impala’s last record, Currents, was released in 2015, but Parker has kept busy in the meantime, collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, including Kanye West and Travis Scott. Last year, in an interview with Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson, Parker said he hoped to be performing new music at his 2019 festival shows: “I love playing Currents songs, I love playing Lonerism songs, but I think I’m ready to play some other songs live.”

Parker also said he hopes to release some studio recordings before the fest dates, since he isn’t looking to debut the songs when he and the crowd have been partying all day: “I like that the first time people hear it is the kind of the recorded glory … like the premeditated thing that I’ve spent two years on, rather than being half drunk bashing it out on stage, hitting clanger notes.”

Tame Impala is also slated to appear at Shaky Knees in Atlanta and a couple of European festivals, although the “new shows” part of that Instagram post makes me think even more tour dates are coming soon. Check out Tame Impala’s festival dates below.

04/13 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/20 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/03-05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/31 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/21-23 — Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/21-23 — Tuttlingen, DE @ Southside Festival

08/09-11 — Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival