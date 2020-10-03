Tayla Parx is less than two months away from releasing her sophomore record, but that isn’t stopping the singer from first sharing a standalone project. She’s now taking a break from her album rollout, which has graced us with tracks like “Dance Alone.” Instead, Parx shares the soulful EP A Blue State, featuring covers of songs by some iconic R&B stars.

To offer fans some uplifting music, Parx elected to reimagine the classic tracks “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, “Everything Is Everything” by Lauryn Hill, and “I Smile” by Kirk Franklin. Parx drenches her soaring vocals in shimmering synths and snapping backbeats on each track, delicately adding her personal touch to the covers.

In a statement about her A Blue State EP, Parx said: “Before my album, I wanted to surprise you guys with a collection of songs that I’ve not only cried to but been inspired by. They’ve brought me an abundance of light in such a dark time. I hope to bring that same light to the people I care most about, my Taylatots. This one’s for you.”

Listen to her “What’s Going On” Marvin Gaye cover above.

A Blue State is out now via Tayla Made/Atlantic. Get it here.

Tayla Parx is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.