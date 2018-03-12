Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Taylor Swift premiered the goofy video for her new single “Delicate” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Sunday night, where she won Female Artist of the Year. It’s just under four minutes of Swift dancing and answering the question: What would you do if you were invisible?

For Swift, it’s mostly getting up really close to people’s faces, which begs the question: Is an invisible person’s breath clear of detection?

The video also shows the juxtaposition of a life out of the constant bright lights that Swift endures. At 28 years old, she’s been a superstar for most of her adult life, and the video shows that she possibly just wants to be invisible, not noticed, and able to be herself (shaking it off), which is someone who supposedly likes making goofy faces into the mirror like most normal people.