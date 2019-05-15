Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For two separate reasons, the earth shook on Friday, April 26. The mammoth blockbuster Avengers: Endgame was released, and the mega-popular pop star equivalent of The Avengers, Taylor Swift, released the first single and video of her new musical era. The timing couldn’t have been better. But, as Taylor Swift told Ellen DeGeneres on a recent visit to her show, there’s no connection between the two other than a shared release date.

“There were some fans who thought I had something to do with Avengers: Endgame,” Swift told Ellen, “Which I would have loved to have been asked, but I wasn’t asked to be in it at all […] We had the (‘ME!‘) single coming out the same day (as the movie’s release) and I have a song that was called ‘Endgame,’ so they were like, ‘Oh my god, she’s gonna defeat Thanos,’ and I let everyone down, again.”

I mean, that one was debunked as soon as the first Swiftie saw Endgame, but it’s still nice to get confirmation that sometimes there are coincidences when it comes to Taylor Swift. Don’t rest too easy, though — in the Burning Questions segment of the show, Swift also revealed that she buried an Easter egg in her interview with Ellen. Is she hinting at a song title? The number of tracks on the album? Some thematic influences? There’s a lot to work with, so happy hunting.

You can watch Swift’s Ellen segments above.