This weekend, Taylor Swift posted a long and thoughtful message to Instagram endorsing two Democratic candidates running in the Tennessee midterm elections. Many fans have commended Swift for being brave and voicing her political opinions, even if that means alienating some of her more conservative listeners — but, predictably, conservative pundits are furious that Swift is using her platform.
Fox & Friends invited conservative nonprofit founder Charlie Kirk to share his thoughts on Swift’s post and her decision to speak out on her political beliefs. “This is what I used to love about Taylor Swift, that she stayed away from politics. She’s all about music, all about female empowerment,” Kirk told Fox &a Friends. Swift’s Instagram post slammed Republican candidate Marsha Blackburn, whose anti-LGBT, anti-POC voting record “terrifies” Swift.
“I don’t want to accuse her of this,” Kirk accuses. “But I don’t think she was the only one to write that post on Instagram.” Kirk goes on to claim that celebrities who “want to do good in the world” are often given false or misleading information, and urged to speak out without carefully considering the repercussions. Kirk claims that supporting Bredesen goes against Swift’s supposed feminism. And Blackburn is a woman! “I don’t think [Swift] is able to draw that distinction,” Kirk claims.
Blackburn is still ahead, but once numbers are updated after Swift’s post, that may change. In many states, the voter registration deadline is coming up soon. Check out when to register here.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
