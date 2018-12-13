Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31. pic.twitter.com/ZL3Kx2OUx8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 13, 2018

This is a huge month for Netflix, with the forthcoming release of Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, potentially the first film to debut on a streaming service to be nominated for (if not win) Best Picture at the Oscars, as well as Avengers: Infinity War on December 25, Springsteen on Broadway, Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box, and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, A Midwinter’s Tale.

And now they’ve added the biggest pop star in the world to their roster.

“Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes!” Taylor Swift tweeted on Thursday morning (her birthday is today, hence all the 13 imagery). “Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while… the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @Netflix at 12:01AM PT December 31.” The Reputation Stadium Tour, which ran from May 8 to November 21, was the highest-grossing tour from a female artist ever, with Billboard reporting that “the trek surpasses the previous highest-grossing trek, set by Swift’s own 1989 World Tour.” Now T-Swift fans will be able to re-live the shows, from opener “…Ready for It?” to closers “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” / “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” again and again.

Hopefully someone was recording when Swift played “All Too Well.” If not, I will cry. Actually, I will cry either way, because that song is an emotional masterpiece, but… what was my point? Oh yeah: the Reputation concert film premieres on December 31.