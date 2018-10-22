Ted Nugent Complained About Not Being In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame And Got Dragged By David Crosby

10.22.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Some people really don’t care if they ever get into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, while some people really, really do. Among those in the latter category is ’70s rocker and conservative standard-bearer Ted Nugent. In a recent interview with MyGlobalMind that was picked up by Ultimate Classic Rock, The Nuge went on an over the top complaint about how his exclusion from that particular institution amounts to “sacrilege.”

Then, speaking about himself in the third person he said, “Abandon egos, bragging, and Ted Nugent speaking on behalf of Ted Nugent -– is it or is it not vulgar, dishonest, and obscene that Grandmaster Flash, Patti Smith and ABBA are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but Ted f*cking Nugent isn’t?” Then he called those in charge or the Hall an “ultra-leftist, liberal CEO-driven gang who couldn’t give a rat’s ass about the music.”

One person who found themselves disagreeing with Nugent’s claims was folk-rock legend David Crosby, who has had beef with him in the past. As is his wont, Crosby took to Twitter to drag the so-called “Motor City Madman.” Crosby didn’t attack Nugent the person however, he hit him an even more sensitive spot, coming after his abilities as a songwriter, Crosby argued that Nugent is simply, “Not good enough and he never will be,” before adding that he, “could not write a decent song if his life depended on it.” Crosby’s final judgment? He’s a “hack player and no singer at all.” Ouch.

Nugent has yet to respond to Crosby’s assessment, but the notoriously opinionated singer might not keep silent for too long.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ted Nugent#Rock And Roll Hall of Fame
TAGSDAVID CROSBYrock and roll hall of fameTed Nugent

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP