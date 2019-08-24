Getty Image

Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley was in his car Tuesday when he was shot at by an unknown gunman. The rapper and his aunt, Jobina Brown, were in his Cadillac Escalade when the assailant open fired on the two, striking Brown. Brown, who was also Grizzley’s manager, died in the hospital after sustaining bullet-related injuries. Grizzley has finally broken his silence and spoke out about how he is dealing with the death of someone close to him.

Taking to Instagram, Grizzley posted a video of his aunt smiling next to him in the backseat of a car. “Since I was 12 We been going everywhere together how you gone go to heaven without me?” he wrote. “Idek what to say JB I just wanted to show the world yo smile I love you so much.”

While Grizzley must be dealing with unspeakable heartbreak, the rapper received a lot of loving support in the comments. Chance the Rapper sent a heart emoji. Tierra Whack wrote, “So sorry big bro!!! Praying for you.” T.I. offered up his support. “They place the heaviest loads on the strongest backs,” he wrote. “Our prayers & condolences lil bro… Stay strong… I’m here if you need me King.”

Police are currently investigation the shooting. Officials are unsure if Grizzley was the gunman’s intended target.