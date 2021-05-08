This past Friday, Tee Grizzley shared his Built For Whatever album, an effort that stands as his seventh full-length project since 2017. The new release was led by “White Lows Off Designer” with frequent collaborator, Lil Durk, a record they both came together for in March.

Two months later, to coincide with his new album, Grizzley calls upon Durk once again to deliver a visual for their collaboration. In it, they both narrate the dangers of the streets they came from as Grizzley sits in the backseat of a car in the middle of a drive-by shooting while Durk resorts to a dimly lit abandoned house for his verse.

Tee Grizzley’s new album comes with nineteen tracks and a boatload of features from various rappers. Throughout the project’s near one-hour duration, listeners will hear appearances from King Von, Quavo, YNW Melly, Lil Tjay, Baby Grizzley, G Herbo, Big Sean, Babyface Ray and Young Dolph. Its release also comes after Grizzley joined Lil Yachty on his latest mixtape, Michigan Boy Boat.

As for Lil Durk, the new video comes after he joined DJ Khaled and Lil Baby in a visual for “Every Chance I Get,” a track from Khaled’s new album, Khaled Khaled.

Built For Whatever is out now via 300 Entertainment. Get it here.