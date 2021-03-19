Tee Grizzley switches up his flow on his new song “White Lows Off Designer” — a likely side effect of collaborating with one of the most melodic rappers out, Lil Durk. The woozy-sounding single finds the two Midwestern MCs reflecting on the street code — “Loyalty no option / Please don’t start no drama” — with singsong flows that make the gritty subject matter sound almost beautiful.

Although he hasn’t announced any projects coming out this year, Tee Grizzley appears to be slowly rolling out a new collection of music for 2021. He most recently put out the video for “Late Night Calls,” his first solo single of the year after sharing a pair of singles featuring his little brother Baby Grizzley, “Twin Grizzlies” and “Gave That Back.”

Meanwhile, the resurgent Lil Durk has been a hot commodity for features ever since popping up on Drake’s single “Laugh Now Cry Later.” New Jersey newcomer Coi Leray tapped Durk to add a verse to her breakout single “No More Parties,” R&B revivalist Kehlani put him on her “Love You Too,” and Lil Baby is working on a joint mixtape with him.

Listen to Tee Grizzley’s “White Lows Off Designer” with Lil Durk above.

