‘Teen Girl Shovel Fight (Kendrick Lamar Remix)’ Is The Best Song Of 2014

How to make the great thing even greater? Add some Kendrick Lamar. It’s a day later, and I still have about a million questions about the teen girl shovel BRAWL, and the list is only getting longer. Question #1,000,0001: what would it sound like if Kendrick and ScHoolBoy Q announced the fight?

Wait, finally a question that can be answered! YAWK YAWK YAWK KABONG KABONG KABONG.

Dora’s backpack wants in on the fun, too: