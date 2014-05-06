‘Teen Girl Shovel Fight (Kendrick Lamar Remix)’ Is The Best Song Of 2014

How to make the great thing even greater? Add some Kendrick Lamar. It’s a day later, and I still have about a million questions about the teen girl shovel BRAWL, and the list is only getting longer. Question #1,000,0001: what would it sound like if Kendrick and ScHoolBoy Q announced the fight?
Wait, finally a question that can be answered! YAWK YAWK YAWK KABONG KABONG KABONG.
Dora’s backpack wants in on the fun, too:
Someone needs to dub Jim Ross screaming “That Killed him!” in the vine
[www.youtube.com]
WTF is wrong with you people? THIS ISN’T FUNNY, NOR IS IT CUTE. tHE GIRL WAS HGIT IN THE HEAD WITH A goddamn shovel, YOU F*CKING KNUCLEDRAGGING MORON!
“If I swear and insult the readers of the article they’ll be more likely to respect me as a person and consequently my opinion! Goddamn am I glad I installed that logic subroutine.”
Strongest of TAEKS!