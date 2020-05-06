Ever since his release from federal custody last month as a precaution against a prison outbreak of coronavirus, Tekashi 69 has teased at his big social media comeback. After using Instagram and Twitter to become famous — or infamous, as he was as notorious for his trolling antics as he was for his music — the rainbow-haired, 23-year-old rabble rouser has poked his head into streams by Tory Lanez and The Shade Room’s comment section. However, yesterday he teased his proper comeback, warning his followers: “Don’t get scared now.”

This Friday at noon EST, Tekashi plans to join the trend of artists livestreaming with fans during the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine, promoting his return with a simple, bold-lettered post that promised (or threatened), “I’m going live Friday,” with the time of the planned livestream listed.

69 was also recently cleared to shoot music videos in his backyard and spend time in his basement recording studio, meaning that new music may very well be on the way as well. They’ll be his first releases since being granted an early release himself after he pled guilty to racketeering charges and was denounced by much of hip-hop as a “snitch” for testifying against his former enforcers in the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

We’ll see if that ban on Tekashi can overcome hip-hop’s overwhelming curiosity this Friday, 12pm EST.