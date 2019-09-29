Rapper Tekashi 69 testified against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Blood associates while behind bars for federal racketeering charges. Many rappers and celebrities have labeled him a “snitch” and a “rat,” but these words reportedly have no effect on the rapper. In fact, the rapper thinks people will quickly forget that he testified against his former comrades and he will become even more popular after he’s released from behind bars, according to a report by TMZ.

TMZ reports that sources close to the rapper say Tekashi is fully aware of the negative things people have been saying about him, both in person and on social media. But he’s not phased by the backlash he’s been receiving. On the contrary, Tekashi thinks those who have spoken ill about him are “not only envious but threatened by him.”

Though several musicians and celebrities such as The Game, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and Rap-A-Lot Records head J. Prince have condemned his actions, Tekashi reportedly thinks they are threatened by the fear he will rise above them in popularity once he continues making music.

For the most part, becoming a documented government informant against gang members hasn’t worked out for many rappers in the past. But Tekashi doesn’t mind. He’s even opting out of witness protection after he’s released. Whichever path Tekashi takes following his release, he’s bound to try to stay in the limelight.