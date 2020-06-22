Tekashi 69 felt like his single “Gooba” was slighted by the folks over at Billboard, but now he has at last landed his first chart-topping song: On the Hot 100 chart dated June 27, Tekashi’s Nicki Minaj-featuring single “Trollz” debuts at No. 1.

.@6ix9ine & @NICKIMINAJ's "Trollz" officially debuts at No. 1 on this week's #Hot100. The song earns 6ix9ine his first career No. 1 and Minaj her second. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 22, 2020

Trollz is only the 40th song ever to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100 in the chart’s history, and the fifth song to do so this year (that’s the most ever for a single year). This is Tekashi’s first No. 1 song and Minaj’s second (following the recent Doja Cat link-up “Say So“). For Minaj, this is her first No. 1 song in a lead role: She was credited as a featured guest on “Say So,” while “Trollz” is credited equally to Tekashi and Minaj. Minaj is also the first female rapper this century to debut on top of the Hot 100.

"Trollz" is the 40th song in history to debut at No. 1 on the #Hot100, and the fifth this year. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 22, 2020

This is also @NICKIMINAJ's first career No. 1 song on the #Hot100 in a lead role. — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) June 22, 2020

.@NickiMinaj becomes the first female rapper this century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/syP76uScT4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 22, 2020

“Trollz” also continues an unprecedented period of chart prosperity for collaborations: The single is the record-extended seventh collaborative song to top the Hot 100. The song also debuted on top of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts this week.

Tekashi and Minaj gave their single a boost last week when they released an alternate version of it, which featured a new verse that Minaj described as the first version of the track, as opposed to the eleventh iteration that was initially released.