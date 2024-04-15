Last October, Tems returned with “Me & U,” her first solo release of any kind since her September 2021 Orange Was A Place EP. In December, she dropped “Not An Angel.” On Monday, April 15, Tems confirmed that both were breadcrumbs for Born In The Wild, her debut studio album due out this May — among Uproxx’s “Most Anticipated Albums Of 2024.” While this is Tems’ first solo material in nearly two years, she has more recently co-written Rihanna’s 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up” and appeared as a featured artist on Tyla’s March 2024 self-titled debut album.

The Grammy-winning and Oscar-nominated Nigerian artist announced the album with a trailer. The 56-second video is soundtracked by Tems singing, “Born in the wild, born in the wild / I grew up in the wilderness.” Presumably, it’s the album’s title track.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Tems’ Coachella debut on Sunday, April 14. Her set featured surprise guests Justin Bieber and Wizkid. The trio performed Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Bieber and Tems, which peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2021. According to setlist.fm, Tems also performed “Me & U” during her set.

Full video of Justin Bieber on stage tonight with TEMS at #Coachella in California!pic.twitter.com/wPE0Orcdi5 — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) April 15, 2024

Tems will return to Coachella 2024 for Weekend 2 and perform on Sunday, April 21.

Watch the Born In The Wild trailer above.