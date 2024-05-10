Nigerian star Tems has announced the release date for her much-anticipated debut album, Born In The Wild. “This is my most special moment,” she wrote on Twitter (never calling it “X”). “Everything I have I put into this. Thank you all so much for believing in me. BORN IN THE WILD. JUNE 7th.” She also included a look at the cover art for the album, which you can see below.

This is my most special moment. Everything I have I put into this. Thank you all so much for believing in me.

BORN IN THE WILD. JUNE 7th 🕊️✨🌍 pic.twitter.com/ZCBXYDn4M9 — TEMS (@temsbaby) May 10, 2024

When Tems broke out in 2020 with her feature on Wizkid’s top-ten hit “Essence,” she instantly became a name music fans had to keep an eye on. Since then, she’s released two EPs, became the first African artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to her feature on Future’s “Wait For U” with Drake, won a Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for that same song, and co-wrote Rihanna’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up,” earning nominations for another Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

Doing all this without an album out is pretty impressive, but what may end up being even more impressive is the album itself. So far, Tems has released three singles — “Me & U,” “Not An Angel,” and “Love Me JeJe” — and all have instantly become fan favorites. June 7th can’t come soon enough.

Born In The Wild is due 6/7 via RCA / Since ’93. You can find more info here.