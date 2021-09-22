Last year, Teyana Taylor announced her plans to retire from music months after the release of her third album, which was called, simply, The Album. She revealed that she would be “retiring this chapter” of her career due to “being overlooked,” which she said was a result of issues with her label, Def Jam. “I constantly feel alone, I constantly feel under-appreciated, I constantly feel failed…there is literally no push,” she said during an Instagram Live, adding that she asked to be dropped from the label “on almost 10 different occasions.” Taylor seems quite close to making her retirement official, but she won’t do so without a farewell tour, which she announced today.

Starting this November, Taylor will hit the road for The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” she wrote on social media. “However, for every goodbye, God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell.”

The tour begins on November 7 in San Francisco and continues throughout the month before coming to an end on November 30 in Atlanta. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting on September 23 while general admission begins on September 24 at 10 am.