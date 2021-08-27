Teyana Taylor has often been praised for her physique, with fans and peers often left in awe at the singer’s ability to be in shape at seemingly all times. But the singer was surprised with quite the health scare recently. During an episode of her and her husband Iman Shumpert’s reality show We Got Love Teyana & Iman, the singer revealed that she had to undergo emergency surgery in Miami after her doctor discovered lumps in her breasts.

She described the procedure as a “complicated” biopsy that required dense tissue to be removed from her breasts in order to be sent to a pathology lab for testing. While the results came back fine, the singer admitted she was frightened through the experience as she feared it would be linked to an illness present in her family.

“Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and Iman,” the singer said. She also revealed that she could not use her arms and lift her children for six weeks following the procedure.

“It’s tough,” Taylor said. “I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much.” She added, “I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.” Elsewhere she added, “I just want this to be the last time I go through this.”

The singer’s return home was captured toward the end of the We Got Love Teyana & Iman episode. It’s there that she spoke about the mental and physical toll that the situation took on her.

“I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes — physically, mentally, emotionally, it’s crazy,” the singer said. “As mommies, we really are super-women. It’s been a rough year for me, but I feel like I overcame it, and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be [a] wife, trying to be [an] entrepreneur and everything else I have going on. I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative.”