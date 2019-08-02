Teyana Taylor’s back with new music to provide the soundtrack to our potential Saturday night bar hook-ups. Thursday night, Taylor released “How You Want It?” with King Combs (Diddy’s son) via GOOD Music. Taylor teased the track on her Instagram account all week, starting Monday with a four-day countdown post that descended daily until the song’s release.

The song comes to the excitement of Teyana Taylor enthusiasts, who haven’t heard any new music from their queen since the release of K.T.S.E. Taylor’s second album was released in June of 2018 and a product of the Wyoming Sessions. In addition, Taylor teased the track’s accompanying video on her account, though there’s no release date as of now.

“You’re my enemy, tonight I plan on f*cking you to sleep,” Taylor says on her first verse. “T0-to-to put it deep; baby, you know I’m a different type of freak/So what you tryna do to me; don’t be shy, it’s not too dirty to me/Now take a shot of Hennessey.”

King Combs matches Taylor’s energy on the third verse, with some strong bars.

“And yeah, I know I’m young but I’m old enough,” Combs said. “I’ma stand in that p*ssy, have you folding up/Face down, a*s up; girl you know what’s up/Eat it up, beat it up; make your toes curl up.”

You can stream the song here.