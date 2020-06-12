Aside from being a reliable role player in the NBA, Iman Shumpert also isn’t too shabby when it comes to rapping. He has once again shown off those skills by linking up with his famous and talented wife, Teyana Taylor, on her new song, “Wake Up Love.”

On the smooth track, Taylor brings up some concerns about the relationship, opening the song, “One thing’s for certain / Need you right here in my arms, baby I’m yearning / But I think I got a bone to pick with you / Lately I’ve been wondering what’s with you / I need you to hear me, baby.”

Shumpert comes back with a reassurance, saying, “I’d save you from a burning building / I wear the burns as gold medals, turn you on to remember.” He later continues, “I know I demand a lot and you don’t like that / So let’s just leave the baggage, I’ma hop us on this flight back / You like that, right?”

Taylor previously teased that her next album, appropriately titled The Album, would receive a June release. That said, it’s not clear if current events will have an impact on when the record comes out. Either way, Taylor has so far previewed it with new songs like “Bare Wit Me” And “Made It.”

Listen to “Wake Up Love” above.