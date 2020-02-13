Teyana Taylor‘s high-production House Of Petunia show didn’t happen overnight. Rather, it took hundreds of people, countless hours, and a big helping of hope to achieve. Red Bull’s upcoming documentary Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia chronicles Taylor’s journey from idea to execution.

Taylor just unveiled the official trailer to the documentary, which will arrive at the end of the month. The trailer gives a behind-the-scenes look at Taylor’s 2-hour show. “This is a full-grown show,” she says in the preview. “It’s all my visions brought to life.”

In an interview with Uproxx about her high-production performance, Taylor said her favorite moment of the show isn’t the dancing or the costumes, it’s when she gets to bring her daughter out on stage. “Actually, my favorite moment of the whole show is my baby falling asleep on me,” Taylor admitted in her dressing room, during a group interview just an hour or so after she left the stage. “Just bringing her out and looking at her, it’s crazy because my voice was going so I’ve been super nervous, drinking tea. The moment she sat in my lap, all my worries and concerns were gone. It gave me a sense of empowerment, and for that one verse, my voice was perfect — it felt like everything was perfect and went right. For a little bit, I kind of forgot I was even in the room.”

Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House of Petunia is available 02/20 on YouTube. Watch the trailer above.

