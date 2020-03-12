Teyana Taylor has been on a roll lately, fully embracing multiple roles as an artist, mother, wife, and woman. She used an all-female production team to bring her House Of Petunia show to life, her “Spike Tey” credit graces videos from many of hip-hop’s biggest stars including Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, and Missy Elliott, and she’s putting out some of the best music of her life. Teyana’s latest new single “We Got Love” also comes with a self-directed, Africa-inspired video featuring appearances from her husband Iman Shumpert and their daughter Junie and words of wisdom from Ms. Lauryn Hill.

Thematically, the song embraces familial love and home life as the “new money,” subverting the chorus’ hip-hop-styled boast that she’s “playing catch with the hundreds.” The song’s bridge samples The Younghearts’ “We’ve Got Love (You Better Believe It),” while the beat uses a very New York ballroom-esque blend of dancehall and house reminiscent of fellow genre-bender Leikeli47’s most recent output. If the song sounds familiar,

In the video, Taylor wears printed fabrics and leads a troupe of dancers in a vaguely militaristic synchronized march, evoking the sister Black nationalism and Pan-Africanism movements. The video concludes with a speech from Lauryn Hill speaking on artistic freedom, keeping your integrity as a person, and finding value internally rather than through materialistic achievements. The vocal clip plays over a montage of home video footage of Teyana and her family — a Spike Tey favorite.

Check out the video for “We Got Love” above and stay on the lookout for the album later this year.