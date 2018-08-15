The 1975’s ‘TooTimeTooTimeTooTime’ Perfectly Combines Their Retro Spirit And Contemporary Instincts

Deputy Music Editor
08.15.18

With their previous two advance releases for their highly anticipated new album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, The 1975 have run the gamut, including a spirited if forgettable new song (“Give Yourself A Try“) and an anthemic track that is a contender for one of the best of the year (“Love It If We Made It“). On their latest, the brazenly titled “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime,” the band doesn’t aim for some inbetween territory. It’s another thing entirely.

The song doesn’t land that far off from its biggest hit, “Someone Else,” in that it is woozy and romantic at its heart. But the difference lies in how The 1975 have combined contemporary sonics with their retro inclinations. Matt Healy’s vocals drip with autotune, while pulsing rhythms cast the tune as sort of a Peter Gabriel song for 2018. The band is never boring and this release continues that trend. But they’re also revealing themselves to be quite better than most of their critics ever imagined, a rare combination of commercial ambition and weirdo tendencies. And, there might not be a rock band that better encapsulates 2018 — namely, that they barely even sound like a rock band.

Check out The 1975’s “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime” above, and look for their new album, expected out this fall.

Around The Web

TAGSA Brief Inquiry Into Online RelationshipsThe 1975TooTimeTooTimeTooTime

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP