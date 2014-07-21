The 5 Most Ridiculous Quotes From GQ’s Blowfish-Heavy Profile Of Kanye West

The only thing better than a new Kanye West album: a new Kanye West interview. He’s unquestionably a musical genius, and he’s not afraid to say as much. Words like “groundbreaking” and “culture-shaping” are tossed around as freely as “leadership” and “grit” in a Tom Brady profile. He’s not wrong, either. Whether you love or hate Kanye, he’s impossible to escape, arguably more than ever despite not releasing a new album this year. Getting married to a Kardashian will do that.

Kanye talked about Kim, a followup to Yeezus, and dinosaurs in a new interview with Zach Baron in GQ. The whole thing’s a must-read, but here are the five craziest…wait, what’s this about dinosaurs?

1.

I don’t have fangs. I’m a porcupine. I’m a blowfish.

2.

They didn’t even talk there about the photographs, or the dress, or Andrea Bocelli singing, or the marble tables. They’re like: “It’s a gold toilet.”

“It’s a gold toilet.” I hope those are the last words I say on my deathbed.

3.

Saying “Hey, I like Kim” isn’t as inspiring to people as us getting married. And anyone that’s in a relationship knows that in order to get to the point to get married and then to be married and to then carry on, it needs that work put into it. Right now, people look at it and it’s like, “Wow, that’s inspiring.” Meaning that love is infectious. You know, God is infectious—God flowing through us and us being little-baby creators and shit. But His energy and His love and what He wants us to have as people and the way He wants us to love each other, that is infectious. Like they said in Step Brothers: Never lose your dinosaur. This is the ultimate example of a person never losing his dinosaur. Meaning that even as I grew in cultural awareness and respect and was put higher in the class system in some way for being this musician, I never lost my dinosaur.

Kanye in the mirror every morning:

4.

That’s just as cool as a f*cking fighter jet or dinosaur!

That’s the most honest thing he’s ever said.

5.

I would have just liked to have had more nudity in it. That’s the only thing. I just want to do crazy, colorful sh*t like that that has more nudity.

This is true of everything in life, not just music videos.

Via GQ