The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from ASAP Rocky, LL Cool J, and Megan Thee Stallion. Although it’s something of a light week for new hip-hop albums, there’s still plenty of new music from your favorite artists, including: ASAP Rocky, who teamed up with J. Cole and The Alchemist for “Ruby Rosary,” another potential Drake diss. “Moi,” Central Cee’s ode to the tough times, and celebration of overcoming them. Flo Milli’s “Wet Dreams,” which arrived with a suitably NSFW video. And Megan The Stallion’s latest international team-up, “Neva Play,” which pairs her with Korean pop sensation RM. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending Friday, September 6, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Chow Lee — Sex Drive Delayed for a few weeks, Chow Lee’s new album arrives to continue the summer of sexy drill kicked off by his partner-in-rhyme, Cash Cobain. Operating in the same sophomorically horny mode, Chow offers 19 tracks, with guest spots from Cash, Bay Swag, Anycia, and Flo Milli.

G Herbo — Big Swerv After avoiding jail time in his fraud case, the Windy City veteran aims to bounce back with a new set of 14 tracks, bringing along a list of friends including 21 Savage, BabyDrill, Chief Keef, Rob49, Sexyy Red, and Skilla Baby for the ride. LL Cool J — The FORCE At 56 years old and 14 albums deep, LL Cool J’s legacy is cemented — which means that now, he’s just playing for the love of the game. That’s a good thing for hip-hop fans, because it means LL is reaching deep into his bag, sharpening his skills, employing fellow Queens native Q-Tip for production, and tapping guests ranging from peers like Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Nas, and Snoop Dogg to contemporary hitmakers Eminem, Rick Ross, and Saweetie.

Singles/Videos Boldy James — “Super Mario” This might be the most Detroit I’ve heard Boldy sound in months. Chalk that up to Antt Beatz’s production, which pairs precisely with James’ laconic flow.

Connie Diiamond — “Let Me See Something” Feat. Dusty Locane Earlier this week, I wrote about how women in rap have BEEN spitting, but how fans have downplayed their contributions. Exhibit A: Connie Diiamond, who offers exactly the lyrically-focused, hard-edged street rap certain heads say they want, but somehow conveniently manage to overlook or forget about when it comes time to support women in rap. It’s almost like it’s really just about putting women down in general. Lola Brooke — “No One Else” Feat. Jeremih Exhibit B, and you can’t even lie and say this one’s too new for you to have heard of. Lola Brooke had a solid viral run with “Don’t Play With It,” but has since seen her popularity wane — which doesn’t make any sense, because the quality of her raps and her beat selections have remained consistent. “No One Else” nods to hip-hop’s Golden Era while remaining very modern sounding, anchored by a smooth flow and velvet vocals from Jeremih.

Powers Pleasant — “Shmoke” Feat. Ferg & Armani Caesar The former Beast Coast producer tries his hand at the Jersey club style that’s been dominating the airwaves, combining it with good ol’ NY club horns and aggressive performances from Harlemite Ferg and Griselda first lady Armani Caesar, who has proven to be versatile as hell. Quavo — “If I Fall” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign You know, I wouldn’t have pegged Quavo for a guy to appear on the Transformers soundtrack, but if this is the beginning of a hard nerd turn for the Atlanta hitmaker, I’d be down! Have him show up at WWE events and comic conventions, start streaming video games on Twitch, and showing off his vinyl figure collection — heck, it worked for T-Pain.

Rome Streetz — “Starbvxkz” Feat. Daringer You know what you’re getting when it comes to Griselda affiliates: Gritty, double entendre-riddled street raps over some of the grimiest production you’re likely to hear in modern hip-hop. This single comes from Rome and Daringer’s joint project, Hatton Garden Holdup, due for release on October 4. Samara Cyn — “Chrome” Exhibit C! Look, man, my point is, there’s plenty of different approaches to rap, and women are handling all of them well. If you can’t find any to like, consider that maybe you’re just a misogynist — then go to therapy and work on that, because that’s not cool. Samara Cyn continues to edge her way into my continued affection, meanwhile, building on the goodwill she built up with the soulful “Moving Day” and “Katana.”