Megan Thee Stallion raps in Japanese with Yuki Chiba on her current hot single, “Mamushi,” but on her latest, she takes a trip to a neighboring country for another international collab. Meg teased “Neva Play,” the upcoming collaboration with BTS member RM, earlier this week, saying, “I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.” Now, we all get to hear his verse for ourselves. And, of course, the song comes with a video heavily inspired by Meg’s love for anime.

“Neva Play” is the second time Meg’s worked with the K-pop star, the first being her guest verse on the remix of BTS’ 2021 hit single, “Butter.” Meg and BTS had been teasing their reunion for the past two weeks, sharing emoji-filled posts to pique their fans’ interest in the upcoming collaboration. Although BTS has been on hiatus as a group owing to members’ mandatory military service, they’ve apparently banked more than enough material to keep their fans fed until the group’s return in 2025.

Among those projects is RM’s solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which dropped in May, and a travel show featuring Jung Kook and Jimin, Are You Sure?!

Meanwhile, Meg continues to promote her new album Megan, along with projects including a remix of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” for the NFL, a potential joint tape with GloRilla, and a hosting and performing gig at the MTV VMAs. She also just hard-launched her relationship with NBA player Torrey Craig. For now, though, you can check out “Neva Play” above.