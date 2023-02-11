The best new hip-hop this week includes albums, videos, and songs from Kash Doll, J.I. The Prince Of NY, Shy Glizzy, and more. Another quiet week gives us the chance to check out some names that might usually be overlooked, while releases from Central Cee, Fly Anakin Kevin Gates, and Slowthai kept things moving along. Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending February 10, 2023.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes J.I The Prince Of N.Y — One Way Or Another J.I, who got his start on the second season of The Rap Game, has had a solid career to date, earning comparisons to fellow melodically-inclined New York rappers A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Lil Tjay. His latest mixtape keeps up a tradition of consistent output following 2022’s Young & Restless. Vol. 1 Baby Don.

Kash Doll & DJ Drama — Back On Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape Hot off her recurring role as Monique on Starz’s BMF, Kash returns her focus to music alongside an absolutely dominant DJ Drama. Dram’s long-running Gangsta Grillz mixtape series has seen renewed interest in the wake of his successful collaboration with Tyler The Creator and that’s led to plenty of rap faves finding new waves, both stylistically and in growing their respective audiences. Marlon Craft — Space 2 Craft’s backpack rap-inspired sound has found plenty of supporters in the past four years after he dropped his debut album Funhouse Mirror. He’s never stopped working, either, churning out an album, a mixtape, and the original Space EP in the years since. Space 2 operates in a similar vein as much of Craft’s prior output, with heady rhymes over crunchy, soulful beats.

Shy Glizzy — Flowers It’s been a minute since the DMV native graced our headphones but he returns today with a 20-song collection of hard-hitting street anthems. The material on Flowers is a little more mainstream than what a lot of fans outside the DC area know him for, but that could be considered an advantage, showing his versatility and ability to flip expectations. Singles/Videos

Babyface Ray — “Ron Artest” Feat. 42 Dugg Two of Detroit’s finest invoke one of the city’s most infamous antagonists (albeit in his Lakers era) to reflect their championship mentalities. French Montana — “Ratataaa” Feat. 2Rare Tapping Philly rapper 2Rare, Mr. “Haaaahn” himself jumps on the current Jersey Club trend and proves himself just as adept at turning up the energy to the max as ever.

Jay Worthy — “Terry Davis” Feat. Curren$y The Compton rapper may have signed to Buffalo-based Griselda, but he eschews his teammates’ gloomy beats for more champagne-frothy smooth jazz production. Curren$y is the perfect complement to this low-key luxury. Price — “On Go” Feat. Cozz The Audio Push rapper makes the trip west on the 10 to link up with Inglewood’s Cozz for a motivational late-night thumper.