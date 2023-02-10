Buzzy London star Central Cee is back with a new love song. Known for viral hits, like the ode to rapper Doja Cat appropriately titled “Doja,” Cench is one of the biggest acts in the UK drill scene. On the new drill-infused track called “Me And You,” Cench and his lady are the envy of everyone.

Over romantic synths and a sample of Donell Jones’ “Shorty Got Her Eyes On Me,” Cench hypes himself up as quite the ladies man, letting a special woman know the perks that come with being by his side.

“You ain’t gotta worry ’bout nobody else, it’s me and you / Bought you a bag, now that guy’s askin’ what I see in you / Put you on the ‘Gram, now they wanna take pics like me and you,” he raps on the song’s chorus.

The song shows off more of Cench’s romantic side. In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, he described himself as a “hopeless romantic,” however, he prioritizes music first.

“A relationship is like a career, innit? It takes dedication,” said Cench. “Because I’m so focused on my career and my life situation, I can’t really put too much time into a relationship, or anything like that.”

Check out “Me And You” above.