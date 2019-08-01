Shortly after the death of Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak’s backing band, The Free Nationals, announced that they would be releasing the late rapper’s first posthumous song in the form of a collaboration between The Free Nationals, Mac, and free spirit R&B singer Kali Uchis. “Time” turned out to be everything fans hoped for but creating a video may have turned out to be a conundrum without the artistic talents of BABEKÜHL, who animated a colorfully psychedelic, intergalactic trip for the video, which you can watch above.

Mac appears during his verse as a surprisingly emotive doodle, morphing into a bird and holding out his hand to Kali Uchis as colors and designs shift and swirl around them in a kaleidoscope of visual information. Meanwhile, the band gets a similar treatment, popping up periodically throughout the video to play their instruments in animated form.

The Free Nationals are currently on tour with Anderson .Paak as part of the Best Teef In The Game Tour, and also recently released another single, “Beauty & Essex,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Meanwhile, Mac Miller’s fans are planning a memorial to take place at the recently-renamed Blue Slide Park on the anniversary of his death.