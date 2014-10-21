The Guy Who Sang ‘You’re Beautiful’ Thinks The Song’s Super Annoying, Too

No matter how many heroic things James Blunt did while serving in the military, he’ll always be the whiny guy who subjected the world to the musical version of a mushy sweater that’s been left in the rain for too long, “You’re Beautiful.” That’s a court-martial offense if there ever was one.
In an interview with Hello! magazine, Blunt even apologized for the 2005 single.
“There was one song that was force-fed down people’s throats – ‘You’re Beautiful’ – and it became annoying,” he admits. “And then people start to associate the artist with the same word.
“I think, at the end of the day, I was marketed by a record company to appeal to women during Desperate Housewives commercials and you lose 50% of the population in doing so. The marketing also painted me out as an insanely serious person, an earnest person and, as all my friends know, I’m anything but. I have a couple of over-emotional miserable songs that I’m known for, but I think it’s turned that corner now. People can see I don’t take myself that seriously.” (Via)
Now we just need to get Five for Fighting to apologize for “100 Years,” and Maroon 5 for “Moves Like Jagger,” and Train for “Hey, Soul Sister,” and Daniel Powter for “Bad Day”…
…and Metallica to apologize for “St. Anger”.
… and anyone I don’t like to apologize for that thing I didn’t like.
…and The Beatles to apologize for Sgt. Pepper.
Hey now, don’t make fun of this song, my aunt loves it!
Ugh, my job plays “retail radio” station. I hear this song at least once a week.