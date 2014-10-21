The Guy Who Sang ‘You’re Beautiful’ Thinks The Song’s Super Annoying, Too

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.21.14 5 Comments

No matter how many heroic things James Blunt did while serving in the military, he’ll always be the whiny guy who subjected the world to the musical version of a mushy sweater that’s been left in the rain for too long, “You’re Beautiful.” That’s a court-martial offense if there ever was one.

In an interview with Hello! magazine, Blunt even apologized for the 2005 single.

“There was one song that was force-fed down people’s throats – ‘You’re Beautiful’ – and it became annoying,” he admits. “And then people start to associate the artist with the same word.

“I think, at the end of the day, I was marketed by a record company to appeal to women during Desperate Housewives commercials and you lose 50% of the population in doing so. The marketing also painted me out as an insanely serious person, an earnest person and, as all my friends know, I’m anything but. I have a couple of over-emotional miserable songs that I’m known for, but I think it’s turned that corner now. People can see I don’t take myself that seriously.” (Via)

Now we just need to get Five for Fighting to apologize for “100 Years,” and Maroon 5 for “Moves Like Jagger,” and Train for “Hey, Soul Sister,” and Daniel Powter for “Bad Day”…

Via HELLO! Magazine

TAGSANNOYING SONGSJAMES BLUNT

