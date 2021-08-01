The Kid Laroi’s success first began with his 2020 debut mixtape, F*ck Love, and increased a deluxe version titled F*ck Love (Savage). Now, more than a year after the original release, he finally reaches No. 1 on the ‘Billboard’ chart thanks to a second and third reissue titled F*ck Love 3: Over You and F*ck Love 3+: Over You respectively.

The Australian act’s latest reached the top of the charts thanks to 85,000 units sold for the chart dated August 7. That number is comprised of 82,000 streaming equivalent album units and 2,000 pure album sales. On July 23, Laroi dropped F*ck Love 3: Over You, adding seven new songs and guest features from Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas, Justin Bieber, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Mustard. Four days later, he returned with F*ck Love 3+: Over You, which tacked on six more songs, bringing it to 35 songs and an hour and 18 minutes of music. Altogether, the pair of reissues helped boost the album into the No. 1 spot.

F*ck Love is the first album to top the chart without previously debuting at No. 1 since 2019’s Frozen II soundtrack. It’s also the first album to reach No. 1 more than a year after its release since Prince’s 2001 album The Very Best Of Prince reclaimed the top spot in 2016. The last album to sit atop the album chart for the first time more than a year after its release was the soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art Thou?. It went No. 1 sixty-three weeks after the project was initially shared back in early 2001.