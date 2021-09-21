After releasing three albums over the course of a year, Australian breakout rapper The Kid Laroi has now collaborated with today’s top stars like Miley Cyrus, Machine Gun Kelly, and even Ed Sheeran. Most recently, his “Stay” track with Justin Bieber has been dominating the Hot 100 chart, hovering at No. 1 for five weeks totals. Due to his recent success, its no surprise that fans hopped on the opportunity to snag tickets to his recently announced North American tour.

Just four minutes after tickets went live, his End Of The World tour was completely sold out, according to HotNewHipHop. The rapper’s North American leg of his tour kicks off in January 2022 in Arizona and comes to a close in Atlanta in March. Some of the dates had pre-sale tickets go live last week, but they officially went on sale Friday and were all gone in a matter of minutes.

Laroi’s official tour announcement arrived just after he opened the 2021 VMAs with Bieber. Reflecting on the ceremony, Laroi thanked his fans for their continued support. “Just opened the VMA’s,” he wrote on Twitter. “What the f*ck is life. I love you family. Thank you for everything. NONE of this sh*t would be possible without you. I’m forever in debt to you all. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to do what I love and support the people I love most around me. There’s no way I will ever be able to repay you.”

