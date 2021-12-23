The LOX had one of the more memorable moments of 2021 thanks to their Verzuz against Dipset. Led by Jadakiss, the group put on an absolute show in front of thousands at Madison Square Garden this past summer. It turned out to be one of the best Verzuz matchups in the series’ history, and it was the start of many big moments for them. Others inclkude an appearance on Ye’s Donda album and receiving the key to their hometown of Yonkers. For their latest act, they returned to Madison Square Garden for a fiery freestyle.

The Lox 2021 pic.twitter.com/KZJP7ZtaJ0 — Ronnie Fieg (@RonnieFieg) December 22, 2021

The LOX’s Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles stood tall in the New York Knicks’ home arena to show off their bars. The performance came after a partnership with high-end clothing brand Kith and its founder and designer Ronnie Fieg, which resulted in the trio delivering their raps while wearing clothes from the unreleased collection “Kith x Nike x New York Knicks.”

For the freestyle, Jadakiss led the way with lines like “Coming from where we from, the triple threat is all we know / Shoot the jumper, you pass it, or you take it to the hole.” Sheek Louch soon joined him to supply some additional energy to the freestyle. “New York, New York, what’s bigger than this / The home of Jay-Z and Nas, matter of fact, the home of Biggie and Kiss / Donnie and P L-O-X way before Cube we were the big three,” he rapped. Finally, Styles P stepped into the spotlight to close things out, rapping, “Dark on the streets, Clarks on the feets/ even when I’m solo, I’m deep / I ain’t coming to sleep, but you could go to sleep, yeah I’m headed to the Mecca roll a leaf.”

This comes almost a year after Kith partnered with Dipset for a similarly-styled freestyled.